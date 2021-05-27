A company proposing four liquefied natural gas export terminals in Louisiana plans to capture climate-changing greenhouse gases from at least two of its projects for storage deep underground to prevent carbon from entering the atmosphere.

Arlington, Virginia-based Venture Global LNG expects to use advanced technology to capture carbon from the liquefaction process, compress the CO2, then inject it into saline aquifers for permanent storage. The company said it could extend the carbon capture effort beyond the two projects to all four of its proposed terminals in Louisiana. One already is under construction in Cameron Parish, where another project is proposed. Two others are proposed south of New Orleans.

"Our location in Louisiana uniquely positions us to pioneer the deployment of this technology due to geology that can support industrial-scale injection and storage of CO2," Mike Sabel, chief executive officer of Venture Global, said in a news release. "Through this historic carbon capture and sequestration project, we will build upon our existing state-of-the-art technology to develop even cleaner LNG at our facilities to displace coal around the world."

Demand for a cleaner version of LNG is high among countries that have plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Carbon is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change by entering the atmosphere and causing the Earth's protective ozone layer to deteriorate.

Venture Global LNG said it already has completed "comprehensive engineering and geotechnical analysis" for the carbon sequestration plan for two projects — its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG sites — and is awaiting regulatory approvals.

The Calcasieu Pass export terminal, which sits on a 846-acre site near the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish about 50 miles south of Lake Charles, is rapidly nearing completion of its construction and appears to be on track to start loading large LNG tanker ships by 2022.

The proposed Plaquemines LNG terminal, which sits on a 630-acre site about 20 miles south of New Orleans, is still in the permitting process and the company has not yet made a final investment decision. If approved this year, it would begin sending out cargoes of LNG by 2024.

Between the two export terminals, the company expects to sequester 500,000 tons of carbon each year.

If granted regulatory permits, a third Venture Global LNG project, known as CP2 LNG, would also use carbon sequestration for another 500,000 tons of carbon each year. The project is near Calcasieu Pass LNG in Cameron Parish.

The company said the 1 million tons of carbon captured each year would equal the emissions of 200,000 cars no longer driving on the road for 20 years.

The company also has proposed a Delta LNG project south of New Olreans.