The developer of the Lakes at Legacy, a 280-lot subdivision proposed on the site of the former Sherwood Forest Country Club, is changing a rezoning request to soothe concerns of area residents.
The East Baton Rouge Planning Commission is now scheduled to vote on the rezoning request and the subdivision plans at its Sept. 16 meeting. It was originally set to be heard on Aug. 19.
Also on Sept. 19, the commission will discuss Creekside Cottages, at Ben Hur and Nicholson Drive, and The Elysian III, a new phase of the mixed-income development at Spanish Town Road and North 11 Street.
Instead of asking to rezone the 87-acre section for Lakes at Legacy from A1 single family residential to rural, developer Art Lancaster is now seeking A2.7.
Lancaster wanted the rural rezoning to develop lots that were 50 feet wide, since A1 requires lots be at least 75 lots wide. The narrower lots make the development economically feasible. But some nearby residents said they were concerned a rural rezoning would open the door for things such as shooting galleries, mobile home parks and snowball stands.
During a public meeting Tuesday, Mickey Robertson, the engineer for the Lakes at Legacy, said the decision was made to seek rural rezoning instead of A2.7 because it was “less invasive.” Robertson noted that A2.7 zoning allowed for greater home density.
Robertson and Lancaster said they were willing to change their request for A2.7 zoning to soothe the concerns of neighbors.
Also on the planning agenda, Creekside Cottages, a 62-unit development near the busy Ben Hur and Nicholson Drive intersection, will consist of medium-density units built on a 6.7-acre tract. The Elysian III will be 12 multi-family units on a 0.3-acre site, while the first two phases of the Elysian have consisted of 100 apartments.