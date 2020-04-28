B1Bank first-quarter net income dropped to $4.5 million, or 34 cents per share, from $5.8 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago, the Baton Rouge-based reported Tuesday. rst quarter of 2019.
The bank blamed the drop on additional provisions for loan losses, related to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank recorded $1.4 million for loan losses, up from the $633,000 the bank set aside in the first quarter of 2019 in case loans go into default because of an economic downturn.
“Clearly the end of the first quarter of this new year has been unexpected,” said Jude Melville, president and chief executive officer of B1.
Net interest income increased from $19.1 million a year ago to $20.2 million.
The bank is deferring principal or interest payments on about 1,000 loans with an outstanding balance of $468 million as of April 19. The bank has $1.8 billion in total loans. Of that 0.6% of loans are nonperforming, compared to 0.5% at the end of 2019. The increase is due to a single commercial loan becoming 90 days past due.
As of April 19, B1Bank approved $250 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans for about 1,050 applicants.
B1 announced in January it was acquiring Houma-based Pedestal Bank. The move is set to be completed in early May. B1 said it has spent $1.4 million on the acquisition.