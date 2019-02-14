The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting nominations until March 15 for its Diversity Star Award, which honor regional businesses that champion inclusion.
The nominations are open to all businesses in the nine-parish Capital Region. A winner will be selected in both a small and large business category.
Nominations will be judged based on their local operations and activities, including demonstrated track record of support for diversity in the community, in management structure, in the workforce and in the marketplace.
Applications and information are at brac.org/diversitystar.