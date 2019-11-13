Crown Crafts Inc., the Gonzales-based maker of children's products, reported a fiscal second-quarter profit of nearly $1.8 million, or 18 cents per share, on net sales of $18.6 million.
That compares with quarterly net income of $1.8 million, or 18 cents per share, on net sales of $20.5 million for the same period last year.
"Although sales for the quarter were slightly down, our overall outlook remains strong. The decline in sales was primarily due to timing of retail shipments as well as a discontinued program with one retailer. Despite these factors, our management team maintained tight cost controls, resulting in increased gross margin and continued profitability this quarter," said E. Randall Chestnut, chairman, president and CEO.
Crown Crafts operates through three subsidiaries: NoJo Baby & Kids Inc., Sassy Baby Inc. and Carousel Designs LLC.