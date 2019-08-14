Flare0318.110211.jpg
Exxon Mobil’s Baton Rouge Chemical Plant on Scenic Highway. Exxon Mobil plans to flare on August 14.

 Advocate Staff Photo by Arthur D. Lauck

Baton Rouge residents may notice a flare at the ExxonMobil refinery today, the company posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

ExxonMobil is flaring excess hydrocarbons due to a compressor malfunction inside the refinery, according to the company. Flaring is considered a safety device to reduce build-up in the system or used to get rid of chemicals not valuable in the refining process by burning them. 

"We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may cause," according to a statement from Exxon Mobil. "We are working to minimize the flaring as operations return to normal."

