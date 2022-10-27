Four tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill 60 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, web developers and software requirements specialist. Internship positions are also available.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are General Informatics in Baton Rouge, Rural Sourcing in Baton Rouge, CGI in Lafayette and GDIT in Bossier City.