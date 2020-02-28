Fears about the global impact of the coronavirus outbreak has hammered Louisiana stock prices, caused some businesses to adjust supply chains, dust off contingency plans and affected some overseas economic development trips.
No one in Louisiana has contracted the virus, which has spread to 83,000 people in 60 countries and is being blamed for more than 2,800 deaths worldwide.
While operations are largely unchanged at the state’s airports and ports, officials, especially those in the tourism industry that serves such a crucial role in the New Orleans and state economy, are keeping a close eye.
Kristian Sonnier, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the city’s tourism marketing agency, said officials had been meeting urgently on Thursday to discuss the potential impact.
“We want to allay fears from convention and leisure visitors and residents and educate them on steps they can take to avoid infection,” Sonnier said. “We’re working closely with Dr. Jen Avegno at the city’s health department, as well as the state health department and the Center for Disease Control to implement best practices in defending against the virus.”
Erin Burns, a spokeswoman for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, said because there are no direct flights to or from China there are no additional screening measures at the airport. Passengers traveling to or from the affected areas are being advised to follow the directives of the CDC.
“My concern is about the public health question and how to get the right information out, which is hard to get if the federal government’s is muddled and confusing,” said Quentin Messer, chief executive officer of the New Orleans Business Alliance, the city’s economic development agency. “Sen. (Bill) Cassidy is working on an effort to try to get greater clarity, and I hope we see greater clarity as we enter into festival season.”
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center may not have had any event cancellations yet, according to officials, but there is rising concern after several major national and international conferences were cancelled, including Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco.
Companies like Carnival Corp., which is the dominant cruise ship operator out of New Orleans, have tried to put a brave face on the situation and emphasize precautions they are taking, but the industry is widely expected to take a severe hit from the virus panic. Carnival’s share price, like many in the travel and tourism industry, has plummeted in the last month and was down more than 38% at the end of the week.
Fears about the global outbreak of coronavirus spreading to the U.S. pulled the stock market down to its worst week since the Great Recession of 2008. Louisiana stocks were knocked back too.
Since Feb. 19, the share price of H&E Equipment, a Baton Rouge business that rents and sells heavy equipment, dropped by more than 20% as of Friday's close. IberiaBank, the Lafayette-based institution being purchased by First Horizon Bank, had a 16% drop in share price. And Entergy was down by 12%.
Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports, said everything was down because of fears about the virus, even well-managed companies with strong balance sheets.
"It looks to me like investors are are selling first and analyzing the effect on those stocks after that," he said.
Sandy Villere III, a partner and portfolio manager with the New Orleans-based investment firm of Villere & Co., said the drop shows how powerful consumer fears about the virus are.
“People are looking for any excuse to take profits because the market has been so strong since March 2009,” said Villere, whose company manages more than $2 billion for wealthy individuals. The fact that stable stocks such as Entergy got beaten down shows how easy it is for the markets to move up and down, he said.
Banks were especially susceptible to swings in the market, because an economic slowdown could lead to a further lowering of interest rates, which compresses their profit margins.
Villere said he expects the market will rebound in the near future, just like it did when there fears eased about SARS in 2003, Swine flu in 2009 and Ebola in 2014. In all of those cases, the broader markets were up by double-digit percentages a year later.
“Fear turns to greed,” he said. “Typically, there are nice buying opportunities. We’re making a shopping list of companies we’ll be buying in the next two weeks.”
Jay Hardman, executive director of the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, said he isn’t seeing any local impact from the coronavirus as of yet. He notes the disease has an incubation period of 14 days and the countries where the outbreaks are the worst — China, South Korea, Italy and Iran — are far away from Louisiana.
“That’s going to change when more areas with shorter sail times have incidents of coronavirus,” he said.
Ports are seen as particularly vulnerable because of their regular exposure to crew and passengers that have come from far and wide.
The Port of New Orleans said it is following the Coast Guard’s lead in terms of precautionary measures, including additional reporting requirements for vessels if one of their last five ports-of-call was in China.
Port NOLA sought to downplay the impact so far, saying that just two vessels from China had cancelled. The port last August doubled its regularly scheduled routes from China to two a week, with additional ad hoc vessels bringing the annual total to more than 100. But port officials declined to speculate on the potential impact of prolonged restrictions to deal with the virus.
“We are actively monitoring the situation and taking all precautionary measures necessary. However, we are not able to make any projections about any cumulative impacts,” said Port Nola spokesperson Jessica Ragusa.
Other regional ports are more exposed to China restrictions, said Hugh Morley, a shipping and ports analyst at IHS Markit/JOC.com.
“The port is saying there is little impact, except for two blank sailings, vessels that did not come to the port,” said Morley, but “other ports have been more vocal on the impact.”
Ports from Savannah to Charleston are expecting several months of reduced international trade traffic. Officials have echoed Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest container port operator, who expects volume down 25% this month and 15% in the first quarter.
The concern surrounding international trade centers in part on the disruption in supply chains.
Nenette Gray, founder and chief executive officer of Lemonade Creative Marketing, a Baton Rouge-based business that sells promotional materials, said the outbreak in China has affected her supply chain.
Some orders that normally take 15 to 20 days to turn around are going up to 50 days. That’s forced her to find new suppliers and go up on prices. “These are re-orders for things they’ve purchased before.” For example, Gray said a conference she deals with gives attendees the same lapel pin every year. A different supplier had to be found for the pin at a higher cost. In some cases, customers are paying 20% to 40% more for items.
Gray said she hasn’t lost business. About 90% of her suppliers are based in the U.S. “We’re working with it, but this is something beyond our control,” she said.
The impact of the coronavirus among those in the petrochemical industry across Louisiana appears to be muted and may even increase production to make up for slowdowns in other countries amid prevention measures.
Seven petrochemical plants contacted by consultant Jim Harris, who has clients along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans and in Lake Charles, said so far there has not been a significant impact on their facilities nor their ability to import or export products.
“Several of the facilities indicated there are travel bans in place both to and from China and other foreign locales,” Harris said. “They are also prepared to implement business continuity plans to keep the business running if the coronavirus does impact the workforce.”
Some Louisiana businesses in manufacturing, biotechnology and even the budding liquefied natural gas sector have not seen a dent in operations so far, but some have noticed blips in the supply chain.
For International Mezzo Technologies, a local manufacturer of heat exchanger devices, the company has delayed some meetings with customers in Europe but it hasn’t seen an impact on its bottom line. “No economic issues on the horizon,” said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Mezzo Technologies.
New Orleans-based LaCell, which merged with Obatala Sciences, is a biotechnology company that conducts stem cell research. The company has not seen a disruption in its supply chain because its raw materials are manufactured in the U.S. and Canada.
But if the laboratories of its customers at universities or pharmaceutical companies across North America were to close temporarily, it may pose an issue.
“Our customers cannot really telecommute because our products are used by research scientists in labs,” said David Bode, director of commercialization “Experiments must be performed by people physically in labs so if researchers are unable to go to their workplace, studies will be put on hold and thus reducing the needs for our products until people can return to work.”
Lafayette-based Viemed, which sells medical devices to help with respiratory diseases for patients at home, has not seen any negative impact on its business due to the virus.
Nor are there any issues with the market for Sempra, one of the companies behind Cameron LNG, which exports liquefied natural gas around the world from its terminal in Hackberry.
“The virus issue hasn’t really impacted our negotiations with the customers we’re talking to,” Jeffrey Martin, Sempra’s CEO told investors about LNG sales to China.
In general, though, short-term sales of LNG to China have largely dropped due to an economic slowdown stemming from the virus.
Gonzales-based Crown Crafts, which sells baby products, noticed that some of its manufacturers were impacted by the outbreak in China, its top executive told investors. Upwards of 80% of the company’s products come out of about 10 different factories in China.
“We know that if the workers live in the province where the factories are located, they can come back to work and go straight into the factory and start the work,” Randall Chestnut, CEO of Crown Crafts said during a Feb. 12 earnings call with analysts and investors. If the factory worker lives in another province, then the government requires a two-week quarantine.
The company’s Shanghai office, which is in a large office building, is still open for now.
"We’re rotating staff and we’re not bringing all of them in … and we’re letting them work from home …. We’re trying not to overexpose (workers),” Chestnut said.
A note of caution was urged by Ed Webb, chief executive officer of the World Trade Center in New Orleans, which promotes international trade as an economic development catalyst.
Webb said he’s hearing hesitation from local companies about holding business meetings or trade missions in countries where there have been outbreaks of the coronavirus. There are concerns how effective these meetings could be if there are quarantines going on, or if people are worried about getting sick. “Can meetings really be efficient if you’re not sure your hosts are going to be there?” he said.
But for most overseas travel, Webb said companies should go ahead and just be cautious about keeping their hands clean.
Officials with the Louisiana Economic Development department said representatives currently on an Asia-based trade mission are calling on companies in Japan and Taiwan, but have eliminated plans to visit South Korean companies. Two European events scheduled in March — a site selection and real estate conference in France and a trip to Italy — might be impacted by the outbreak.
“At this point, there are simply too many unknowns to know with any certainty if this public health issue will impact project deliberations and decisions,” said Gary Perilloux, LED spokesman.
“Businesses need to take a common sense approach and be smart about this,” he said. “Locking the doors is not the right thing to do.”