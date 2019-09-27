Baseball equipment and apparel maker Marucci Sports, which operates Marucci Clubhouse in hometown Baton Rouge, in Covington and soon in Lafayette, is showing future locations on its Clubhouse website for New Orleans; Las Vegas; Austin, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Ozark, Missouri.
The Lafayette location, opening next month, will have batting cages and bullpens inside the Surge Entertainment Center, which will be co-owned by Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
The clubhouses contain retail shops for Marucci Sports products and offer membership exclusives such as 24/7 access to indoor cages and bullpens.