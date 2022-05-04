A pair of Texas companies have signed a pact to transport carbon dioxide along the Mississippi River corridor from as far south as Waggaman to a planned carbon sequestration facility in the Baton Rouge metro area.
Dallas-based EnLink Midstream will use existing pipelines and will build new lines to transport carbon dioxide to Oxy Low Carbon Ventures’ planned carbon sequestration facility in Livingston Parish. OLCV, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum in Houston, is leasing 30,000 acres of land from Weyerhaeuser for the facility.
“The Mississippi River corridor has one of the highest concentrations of industrial CO2 emissions in the U.S. and EnLink is uniquely positioned to serve customers in the region given our extensive pipeline infrastructure already in the ground,” Barry E. Davis, EnLink’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
Carbon capture is a controversial practice that is embraced by industry but bemoaned by environmental advocates. It involves capturing carbon emissions onsite and storing them deep underground.
Oil and gas supporters say it is one of the best practices available to reduce fossil fuel emissions. Critics say it is unproven, if not ineffective, at a large scale and does not capture enough emissions to make a difference.
OLCV said it plans to develop other carbon sequestration hubs similar to the Livingston facility.
“This collaboration aligns with our strategy to accelerate the path to net zero not only for ourselves but for other organizations along the Mississippi River corridor looking to do the same,” Richard Jackson, president of Oxy’s U.S. onshore resources and carbon management operations, said in a statement.
A construction timeline for OLCV’s Livingston facility, or its estimated economic impact, is uncertain. A company spokesman did not immediately return messages from The Advocate.