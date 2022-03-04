A group of Baton Rouge businesspeople, led by veteran public relations consultant Sonny Cranch, is racing against the clock to keep Cottonwood Books alive.
They know time is limited: Cottonwood owner Danny Plaisance said the store is on track to close at the end of the month after their landlord increased the rent on the space in recent weeks.
Cranch said the group is exploring all avenues possible, including a nonprofit or even a charitable foundation, to solicit donations for the bookstore. He was hopeful the group would decide its next steps in about 10 days or so.
Cranch said the group includes Edmund Giering, general counsel for the Baton Rouge Area Foundation; Tom Clark, a partner at law firm Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson; and Bill Potter, a senior tax director at accounting firm Postlethwaite and Netterville.
“We’re trying to figure out the best way to move forward,” Cranch said. “When you have to deal with the IRS and get their blessing, it gets a little more complex.”
Danny Plaisance and his wife, Nancy, told The Advocate in February that Cottonwood would close after they couldn’t find a buyer for the store. They made the decision to sell the business in 2021.
Danny Plaisance said Friday that a potential buyer had been lined up, but walked away from the deal after the building’s owner increased rent “threefold.”
“There’s still a chance” for a buyer, Plaisance said.
Cranch said he has been a Cottonwood regular since at least the 1990s. Plaisance always went above and beyond to help him get books that were out of print or could only be found in Europe.
“He’ll track it down and had the resources to do that,” Cranch said.
Cranch said his group’s goal is to open a pathway for donations so the Plaisances “come out whole” once their ownership ends. They also must figure out how to run the store should they form a nonprofit to acquire it.
“It’s complex, and we’ve only been working on this for about two weeks,” he said. “There are people a lot smarter than me chipping in on this.”
“They are working hard to come up with the best way to save Cottonwood if we can,” Cranch said. “I’m hoping we can.”