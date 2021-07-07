The owner of El Paso Mexican Grill has purchased the former Golden Corral building on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard for nearly $1.2 million and plans to open a sister Mexican restaurant at the location.
Ruben Properties of Thibodaux bought the empty restaurant building at 5252 S. Sherwood Forest in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Tributary Holdings LLC.
Ruben Properties is represented by Ruben Chavez, who started the El Paso Mexican Grill chain. According to El Paso’s website, the chain has three locations: at 4808 S. Sherwood Forest, in Denham Springs and Gonzales.
Larry Haik, with Dale A. Stram and Associates of Mandeville, who represented Chavez in the deal, said the plan is to open a Pedros Tacos + Tequila Bar in the old Golden Corral spot. Pedros is a new restaurant concept Chavez has launched.
“El Paso is more of a family place; Pedros is a little more upscale,” Haik said. “One complements the other one.” Pedros has 15 locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida that have opened or are in the planning stages. A Pedros is set to open in Juban Crossing in Denham Springs in the space formerly occupied by Café American.
Officials at the El Paso on Sherwood Forest said the goal is to get Pedros open in the next six months.
Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented the seller.
The 10,375-square-foot Golden Corral building has been vacant for several years, since the chain opened a restaurant at Interstate 12 and Millerville Road. At one point, there was talk about demolishing the building and replacing it with a shopping center.