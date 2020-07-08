Rouses Markets is set to introduce an unmanned drone delivery service this fall, operating from one of its Alabama grocery stores.
The company is teaming up with Deuce Drone to conduct the demonstration from the Rouses on Airport Boulevard in Mobile. Details such as the cost of service and what items will be available for delivery were not disclosed.
Donny Rouse, chief executive officer of the Thibodaux-based chain, said drone delivery is the fastest, safest service offering deliveries from store to door. “We should be able to get groceries to customers in 30 minutes or even less,” he said in a statement. “Plus it’s more cost efficient, meaning we can save customers time and money.”
Deuce Drone, based in Boston, said the goal is to allow retailers to compete with Amazon.com in terms of offering same-day deliveries. Rhett Ross, chief executive officer of Deuce Drone, said Rouses is an ideal test case because the company’s footprint. “We’re excited to partner with Rouses Markets and work together to alter the landscape of home delivery,” Ross said in a statement.