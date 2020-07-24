Customers braved the rain Friday to place  orders at Jive Turkey in Millennial Park, a new food court development that's made from shipping containers located at 3817 Florida Blvd. Millennial Park was developed by young entrepreneur Cameron Jackson on a plot of land his grandfather gave to him. Millennial Park also includes Royal Taste of Jamaica.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments