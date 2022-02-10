Construction has started on The Reserve at Howell Place, a 300-unit affordable housing development that will be built at the intersection of Plank Road and Ford Street.
The $70 million development will bookend the IDEA University Prep charter school. Rents in the Reserve at Howell Place will be based on income and range from $888 for a one-bedroom to $1,531 for a four-bedroom unit.
The complex is being developed by CST Land Developers, which has built several local apartments, including The Palms at Juban Lakes and Morningside at Juban Lakes, both in Livingston Parish, and The Palms at Sunset Lakes in Zachary.
Leasing will begin in November and the development is expected to be completed in spring 2024.
The development has been designed by Lance Malley with The Architectural Studio of Baton Rouge. Benchmark Group is the civil engineer and Block Construction is the general contractor.