BATON ROUGE AREA
Dr. Thomas Diller, an internal medicine physician with 20 years of experience in medical management, has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as vice president of population health and quality transformation, overseeing the insurer’s quality improvement programs and efforts toward meeting measures for health plan accreditation.
Diller was with the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was executive director of the Institute for Patient Safety and an associate professor in the School of Public Health. Previously, he served as the system chief medical officer for Christus Health, a multinational health system with more than 40 hospitals, and as vice president of quality and patient safety for Greenville Health System. Diller earned his doctor of medicine degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and has a master’s degree in medical management from the H. John Heinz III School of Public Policy and Management at Carnegie Mellon University.
QDS Systems, a collaborative robotic systems company, has named Randy Serwan as sales manager, responsible for building and growing the sales team and QDS into new markets and industries.
Serwan’s experience encompasses sales management as well as strategic account management and contract negotiation. He was a sales manager for Rain for Rent and also served as an area manager for Rust Specialty Chemicals and Betz Industrial.
LAFAYETTE AREA
C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Joey Runner as manager, environmental field specialist and Charlie Doucet as director of business development.
Runner was a project manager at T. Baker Smith LLC and has 12 years of experience in the environmental industry. Runner's experience includes wetland delineations, Clean Water Act Section 404 permitting, coastal zone management permitting, migratory bird surveys and environmental site assessments. He works with local agencies such as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Interior Fish and Wildlife Service, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Texas Parks and Wildlife. Runner earned his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is a certified professional wetland scientist.
Doucet was energy market leader for the firm and will continue to promote Fenstermaker’s services to potential clients. Doucet was a member of the Lafayette Association of Petroleum Landmen and served as the organization’s director in 1993. He was a member of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen in Fort Worth, Texas, and is a member of the West Houston Association of Petroleum Landmen.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Christopher Wayner has joined the Ogden Museum of Southern Art as deputy director, playing a primary role in implementing a 10-year strategic plan.
Wayner was director of exhibitions and program alignment at the Baltimore Museum of Art, supervising 20 interdepartmental staff members and responsible for the administration of institutional programming. He also organized partnerships with the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Met, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the Smithsonian Institution and others. Wayner holds an master's degree in the history of art and archaeology from the Institute of Fine Arts at NYU and received his bachelor's in art history from Syracuse University.
My IT has promoted Chris Gonzales to chief operating officer.
He was chief technology officer and previously operations manager. He earned a computer engineering degree from Elaine P. Nunez.
The board of directors of Start the Adventure in Reading has appointed Shannon McCloskey Able as executive director.
The New Orleans native served as president and CEO of the Junior League of New Orleans in 2015-16, also developing programs and leveraging volunteers to meet the needs of the community. Most recently, she chaired this year's American Cancer Society Belles and Beaus Ball. Able has a bachelor's degree in journalism, public relations with a minor in business management from the University of Georgia-Athens.
Since 1985, STAIR has served more than 7,500 at-risk children from public elementary schools throughout the New Orleans area, matching children with one-on-one volunteer reading tutors at no charge.
Julie B. Nosser has joined Hancock Whitney as a senior vice president and senior regional credit officer.
Nosser was with Capital One in New Orleans and has 17 years of experience in credit, underwriting and portfolio management. The Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native earned her undergraduate degree in accounting as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and earned the Credit Risk Certification from the national Risk Management Association.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Jesse D. Cannon, of New Orleans, was elected president of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Institute of Architects board of directors.
Other officers are Angela M. Morton, of Mathes Brierre Architects in New Orleans, vice president/president-elect; Mischa Farrell, of Mischa Farrell Architect in Shreveport, secretary-treasurer; Lynn C. Guidry, of Lynn Guidry Architect in Carencro, immediate past president.