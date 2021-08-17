b1Bank has launched a foundation headed by Will M. Campbell Jr. as director, providing education and economic development support to entrepreneurs and small businesses as part of its community outreach efforts.
Campbell has more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry and has held several positions including vice president of commercial lending and Small Business Administration lending manager and served as director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University.
The b1 Foundation will provide one-on-one counseling and in-person and virtual training to help small business owners with the knowledge they need to gain access to capital. Training will include breaking the lending code, business planning, growth planning, credit readiness, and understanding financial statements and legal structures. The foundation will also support financial literacy and education in b1Bank's markets.
Business First Bancshares Inc., through its b1Bank subsidiary, operates 42 banking centers and two loan processing offices in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas area.
Campbell, a former Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves, received a master's degree in management and leadership from Liberty University, earned a certificate of entrepreneurship educators from Babson College and is pursing a Ph.D. in management and leadership.
“The crux of b1Bank is supporting local businesses and entrepreneurship growth,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1Bank. “The launch of b1 Foundation is the next step in b1’s business development and community engagement efforts put into action on a much larger scale.”