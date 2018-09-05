Compose Digital Design, a Baton Rouge communication design firm, is moving its offices to the mixed-use 440 on Third building downtown.
The company said in a news release its new offices include an insert studio and walk-in sound booth. Compose offers boutique style video and print design production services.
Compose joins Kinesics, a health tech company, at the 440 on Third development, after that company relocated its corporate offices there. USAgencies also has its local Baton Rouge headquarters in the building.
The 440 on Third development boasts downtown's only full-service grocery store, Matherne's, on the first floor, and also features apartments and office space.