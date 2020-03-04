Area businesses are getting up to speed on taking precautions against the coronavirus that has spread across the world from China.
There have been no confirmed cases in Louisiana of COVID-19, the strain of the coronavirus that has infected 94,000 people worldwide and caused 3,200 deaths. In the United States, 10 patients in Washington state and one in California have died.
Some travelers are being monitored by the Louisiana Department of Health through self-quarantine and there has been one person tested for coronavirus so far but it was negative.
Dozens of businesses leaders, trying to get ahead of outbreak, gathered Wednesday for a presentation at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge to hear about the spread of coronavirus. The meeting was suggested by OLOL board members, who are business leaders, as a resource for those responsible for the safety and wellbeing of tens of thousands of employees across the region.
Dr. Catherine O'Neal, medical director of infection prevention at Our Lady of the Lake, which is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System with hospitals also in Gonzales, Lafayette, Monroe, Bogalusa and Jackson, Mississippi, and a string of clinics as well.
OLOL has been testing for various strains of coronavirus for about three decades as a respiratory illness but at this time cannot test for COVID-19 independently, O'Neal said. Instead, the hospital must rely on testing kits from the Louisiana Department of Health, and there are strict rules about the condition of the patient before a test is administered.
Employees who suspect they may be infected should not just show up to an urgent care center or the emergency room, rather they should call ahead to their primary care doctor and let the health professionals prepare for their visit or opt for telemedicine instead.
A big issue is that the symptoms of coronavirus mimic many other illnesses, even tightness in the chest and coughing are common symptoms of a heart attack, she said.
“Self-monitoring is the best thing you can do right now," she said. "We already have a workforce shortage.”
Our Lady of the Lake posted resources for business owners on its website to share with employees.
The health official cautioned about work travel but did not advise businesses to cancel all plans, rather monitor the situation closely and communicate before booking trips.
“What you don’t want to do is travel to a region and then get stuck there,” she said. "If you just cancel all plans for the next two months, you will slow down your business."
She advised companies to review work-at-home policies, develop a communication plan for when the first employee becomes ill and develop a culture of awareness and prevention, not fear or shame around quarantine processes.
Ensuring that cleaning contracts at businesses are being met for office buildings is another way to prevent to spread, she said.