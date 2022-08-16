Thirty-six south Louisiana companies made the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, with a Harvey general contractor ranking the highest.
Citi Approved Enterprise, a woman-owned company specializing in construction and roofing, ranked 120 on the list, after reporting 3,767% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. Citi Approved was founded by Ingrid Thibodeaux in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
This was the third year in a row Citi Approved made the Inc. 5000; it was ranked 596 in 2020 and 320 in 2021.
365 Labs, a Baton Rouge-based company that builds hardware and software tools for law enforcement and first responders, made the list for the first time at number 154. The company, founded by local tech entrepreneur Mohit “Mo” Vij, had 3,247% revenue growth over a three year period.
Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans real estate firm, came in at 527 with 1,181% growth since 2018. The company has been involved in the redevelopment of several historic properties including the Hotel St. Vincent, the Drifter Hotel and the Joy Theater
Five to Sixty, a New Orleans advertising and marketing firm that specializes in making short-form branded content for companies such as Popeyes, Starbucks and Spotify featuring celebrities such as NFL star Patrick Mahomes, RuPaul and comedienne Amy Sedaris, also made the list for the first time. It came in at 726, with 869% growth.
Neighborly Home Lending, a Lafayette mortgage brokerage firm, made the list for the first time at number 1,034. The company had 627% revenue growth.
Other south Louisiana businesses, their industry and ranking are:
- United Fire & Water Damage of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, restoration and reconstruction, at 1,163
- Integrated Payment Solutions, Baton Rouge, payment processing software, 1,639
- Genesis 360, Baton Rouge, maintenance and construction, 1,754
- Restoration Pros, Lafayette, damage restoration, 1,975
- Solar Alternatives, New Orleans, clean energy solutions, 1,979
- Susco Solutions, Metairie, software, 2,089
- Superior Contract Cleaning, Scott, commercial and high-end residential cleanup, 2,108
- Locally, New Orleans, online shopping network, 2,110
- Oasis Spaces, Baton Rouge, outdoor residential construction, 2,186
- Parker’s Pharmacy, Baton Rouge, pharmaceutical services, 2,319
- Mr. Nolas Glitter, New Orleans, arts and craft supplies, 2,320
- Reliant Mortgage, Baton Rouge, financial services, 2,509
- Hoss Industrial, Sulphur, industrial cleaning, 2,560
- Quality Wholesale & Supply, commercial supplier of cleaning and restoration chemicals, 2,572
- T.I. Contracting (d.b.a. Trucking Innovation), Chalmette, trucking, hauling and logistics, 2,626
- Pinnacle Security & Investigation, New Orleans, physical security services, 2,640
- AE Touch Technologies, Morgan City, hardware and software developer, 2,672
- Crescent Payroll Solutions, Metairie, payroll and human resources, 3,155
- LaJaunie’s Pest Control, Thibodaux, pest control services, 3,279
- Brothers Services, Youngsville, commercial lawn care, 3,389
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Baton Rouge, restaurants, 3,536
- Anytime Flooring, Baton Rouge, commercial and residential flooring, 3,695
- Flexicrew Technical Services (FTS), Metairie, professional and technical recruiting, 3,821
- Exigo Technology Services, Baton Rouge, IT services, 4,000
- ThreeSixtyEight, Baton Rouge, advertising and marketing, 4,056
- AAC Enterprises, Metairie, lighting products manufacturing, 4,141
- Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, management consulting, 4,614
- Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs, maintenance and construction, 4,638
- In-Telecom, Slidell, telecommunications, 4,695
- Peanut Butter and Jelly TV, Covington, consumer products, 4,745
- Ring Publications, Baton Rouge, test prep program, 4,998.
Companies submit data to make the Inc. 5000 list. In order to qualify, the business must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. Businesses must be based in the U.S., privately held, for-profit and independent entities, not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms, as of Dec. 31, 2021.