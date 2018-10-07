Women in construction leadership event set
The Urban League of Louisiana's Women's Business Resource Center is hosting its second annual Women In Construction Convening: Balancing Growth and Operational Leadership from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at the New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., in New Orleans.
The event will include a women in leadership luncheon with Rhonda Grayer, vice president of WT Stevens Construction, a woman- and minority-owned construction management and services firm based in Flint, Michigan. The company has a contract to replace contaminated water pipes across Flint. Her discussion is titled "Growing in Crisis."
Daylong agenda topics include strategies and tools to grow a construction firm; avoiding common pitfalls of contract management; mastering the courting process for strategic partnerships; examples in operational integrity; a technology-driven approach to strengthening operations; and best practices in finding, developing and retaining top talent.
Information and registration are at urbanleaguela.org.
Business pitch competition scheduled
A "Get Started Louisiana" pitch competition is being held for startups, entrepreneurs and small-business owners in Louisiana to showcase their business ideas in pursuit of a $10,000 prize package.
Five finalists will compete during the event Nov. 15 at the Estuary at The Water Institute of the Gulf in a competition sponsored by Cox Business in partnership with PitchBR, Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week and the New Orleans Saints. Participants deliver a speech in front of a live audience and panel of judges.
Entrepreneurs can submit their pitch applications by Oct. 15 at getstartedlouisiana.com.
N.O. cancer group expands into BR
The Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans is expanding into Baton Rouge with a partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
The association, operating in 23 parishes, offers counseling, support and discounts to patients undergoing cancer treatment.
"CAGNO’s work in New Orleans has touched the lives of thousands of patients and their families,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, Baton Rouge General president and CEO. “Baton Rouge patients have the same needs, and by providing this tremendous asset, we’ll be able to ensure that local patients get the support and assistance to help them continue their treatment and recovery.”
The organization distributes more than $200,000 annually in financial assistance to cancer patients, fills nearly 2,000 prescriptions and provides gas cards to more than 700 patients with transportation needs.
Peoples Bank opens second BR-area location
Peoples Bank opened a branch at 6323 Mourning Dove Drive at Jefferson Highway, serving as the Baton Rouge’s headquarters for the New Roads-based financial institution.
"This is our second branch in East Baton Rouge Parish, which shows our commitment to expanding across the greater Baton Rouge market," said Keith Short, chief operating officer and Baton Rouge president.
The 6,000-square-foot branch offers a full array of products and services to consumers and business owners. The facility was designed by Grace Hebert Architects and constructed by Triad Construction Services.
Peoples Bank also has locations in New Roads, Central and Livonia. Peoples Bank’s model for success is based on building relationships.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drive-thru is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Fitness center opens in downtown BR
4FortyFitness has opened at 440 North Third St., Suite 201-B, in downtown Baton Rouge.
The center's services include personal training, group exercise, massage therapy and nutritional counseling. The new facility is staffed with certified professionals and an all-inclusive membership with no hidden fees or long-term contract.
Business program sign-up underway
The deadline to apply for the spring cohort of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Delgado Community College is Oct. 9.
Participants selected for the program receive a full scholarship funded through the Goldman Sachs Foundation. The program runs 12 weeks from Jan. 22 to April 25 at the Delgado's City Park Campus in New Orleans. Most sessions will be held Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Eligible applicants are business owners who have the capacity and commitment to grow their business, which must be at least two years old, generating at least $150,000 in gross revenue and employing the equivalent of four full-time employees, including the applicant.
Information and registration are at 10ksbapply.com. If deemed eligible, the applicant will be asked to complete a more detailed application and, upon its completion, will be invited to interview for the program.