Kean Miller to hold employment law forum Friday
Kean Miller will host its annual Employment Law Forum Friday at The Lawton Room in Tiger Stadium.
Registration for the free half-day event opens 8 a.m., followed by the program at 8:30 a.m. The briefing will cover issues such as changes to state laws regarding employee marijuana use, responding to “whistleblowers” and compliance with new developments under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
For more information, go to keanmiller.com/kean-miller-annual-employment-law-forum.html
Hilton New Orleans Airport under new management
USLI Hospitality Management has added the 319-room Hilton New Orleans Airport to its portfolio.
Mark J. Rosinsky, CEO of USLI, said the hotel's location is ideal. The company plans on increasing group and event business in order to create additional revenue opportunities.
Green Heart Meals rebrands to Freshter, plans expansion
Green Heart Meals, a Baton Rouge-based provider of healthy, prepared meals, is rebranding to Freshter.
Founders Tan Nguyen, John Pham, and Vinh Tran will remain the owners, and the group has no plans to change the meals offered at their two Baton Rouge and Denham Springs locations. The goal of the rebrand is to give the concept a fresher name, look, and feel.
The company wants to add more locations and Nguyen said the changes prime Freshter for growth.
Freshter offers a range of take-and-heat pre-portioned meal types to suit dietary needs and restrictions, including low-carb, gluten-free, active lifestyle and low-calorie dishes.
LSU Construction Management studying bendable concrete
A research team from LSU's Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management is developing fiber-reinforced cementitious composites, also known as bendable concrete.
The team is made up of Hassan Noorvand, an LSU Construction Management research associate, Marwa Hassan, a professor in the department, and Tyson Rupnow, Louisiana Transportation Research Center associate director. They have received a patent for creation of bendable concrete.
The goal is to make bendable concrete more cost effective and practical. The product is a promising alternative to extend the durability and service life of infrastructure.
Bendable concrete uses more cement, which has a higher cost and a greater negative impact on the environment. Researchers are looking for replacements for cement.