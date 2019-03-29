The local franchisee of Board & Brush Creative Studio is opening a Baton Rouge location of the fast-growing company in the Square 46 mixed-use development this summer.
Andrea Lormond, who co-owns the franchise with her husband, Greg, said she hopes to open the Mid City location in June. About 10 people will work at Board & Brush.
“We think this is a perfect fit,” Lormond said. Board & Brush will be located next to the White Star Market food hall and near the 3 Tails Wine and Cheese shop, so people can pick up meals or a bottle of wine to enjoy while doing their crafts.
Board & Brush is a similar concept to Painting with a Twist and some of the other painting places in the area. But instead of painting, participants make wooden wall hangings. There are more than 300 projects to choose from and customers then decide how to paint, stencil or stain their hanging.
The Wisconsin-based company has opened more 230 locations across the U.S. since opening four years ago. Entrepreneur magazine recently named Board & Brush as the 39th fastest-growing franchise in the U.S.
Lormond opened a Youngsville location of Board & Brush about a year and a half ago. She hopes to follow the Square 46 location with one in Prairieville about a year and a half from now. “We want to give people another place to enjoy,” she said.