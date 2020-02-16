Baton Rouge area
Dr. Charles Thompson has been elected chief of staff at Lane Regional Medical Center for 2020. Thompson, an interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Institute of the South, has been a member of Lane’s medical staff since 2006.
Other medical staff officers for 2020 are Dr. Jess Anderson, vice chief of staff; Dr. Frank Sanfiel, secretary/treasurer; and Dr. Jeanne “Nikki” Gautreaux, medical staff representative to the board.
Capital Area Human Services has named Jan Laughinghouse as interim executive director and Human Resource Director Shaketha Carter as deputy director.
Laughinghouse succeeds Jan Kasofsky, who is retiring as the agency’s leader for more than 23 years and is joining a private health care agency in New Orleans.
Laughinghouse, who will assume her position March 1, joined the agency in 2014 and has served in its addiction recovery services division as the addiction recovery program director. She received her doctoral degree in human development and family studies from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and is a licensed clinical social worker and board-approved clinical supervisor. She was instrumental in the development of the CAHS Community-Wide Response Plan to the opioid epidemic and establishing the agency’s Medication Assisted Treatment Program.
As the deputy director, Carter will oversee human resources, corporate compliance, health and safety practices, and policy and rule development. Carter joined the agency as the human resource director in 2013. She has 25 years of experience and holds an undergraduate degree in accounting and an MBA from Purdue University. She also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 10 years.
The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors has installed as president Chelsea Meng, of CJ Brown Realtors.
Other officers are Scott Saporito, of Coldwell Banker One, president-elect; Carolyn Webber, of Re/Max Real Estate Group, first vice president; and Debbie Hanna, of Re/Max First, treasurer.
Newly elected directors are Kristina Cusick of Town & Parish Realty; Leo Desselle of Pennant Real Estate; Robyn Eunice of Supreme LLC; Kyle Jackson of Coldwell Banker One; Lisa Landers of Re/Max Professional; Ginger Maulden of Coldwell Banker One Prairieville; and Larry Miller of Keller Williams Realty Red Stick Partners.
Returning to complete two-year terms are Matt Hughes of Keller Williams Realty Premier; Blake Fowler of Exit Realty Group; Alissa Jenkins of CJ Brown Realtors; and Matt Laborde of Elifin Realty.
Lafayette area
Dr. Brent Hebert has been named medical director at Safety Management Systems, a division of Acadian Companies that provides services to the energy and industrial construction markets. He will provide clinical and operational oversight for its remote paramedics and medical clinics.
Hebert is an emergency medicine physician and previously worked as a registered nurse. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, earning a degree in nursing. He earned an MBA in health care management from Davenport University's Donald W. Maine College of Business and received his medical degree from St. Matthew's University School of Medicine.
New Orleans area
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has named Jesseca Malecki as general manager of Hotel Fontenot, a 202-room property in New Orleans’ Central Business District, opening in March.
Malecki has more than two decades of experience in hotel management. She spent three years working as general manager of W New Orleans — French Quarter and has worked as director of operations at Westin Phoenix Downtown and W Chicago Lakeshore, and helped open The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Simon, Peragine, Smith & Redfearn LLP has named Luke P. LaRocca a partner of the firm.
LaRocca concentrates his practice in commercial litigation, construction law and employment matters. He received his juris doctorate from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, his MBA from the University of New Orleans and bachelor's degree in business management from Tulane University. He served in the U.S. Navy, where he was employed as the enlisted programs officer for the Naval Recruiting District of New Orleans.
Flanagan Partners LLP has named Camille Gauthier and Anders Holmgren as partners in the firm.
Gauthier practices in the areas of commercial litigation and civil appeals. She graduated from Tulane University Law School, where she served as the senior managing editor of the Tulane Law Review.
Holmgren’s practice includes commercial litigation, casualty/personal injury and civil appeals. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned his law degree from Tulane Law School.
Metairie Bank and Trust has elected Ross F. Lagarde to its board of directors.
Lagarde has nearly 20 years of experience in the areas of personal injury, civil litigation, business litigation, commercial disputes, real estate litigation, sales and use tax, and ad valorem taxes. Lagarde earned his juris doctorate from LSU. Before opening Ross F. Lagarde APLC, he was a partner with the firm of Abbott, Simses, & Kuchler in New Orleans and with Jones Lagarde LLC.
Carver, Darden, Koretzky, Tessier, Finn, Blossman & Areaux LLC has promoted Emily Lippold Gummer to member.
Gummer is a registered patent attorney with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and her practice focuses on complex litigation, with an emphasis on patent matters concerning biotechnology, chemical and petrochemical technologies. Her practice also includes intellectual property transactions. She received her law degree from University of Houston Law Center and her undergraduate degree from Tulane University, with a major in chemical engineering.
Kevin Laborde, president of private commercial factoring company Cash Flow Resources, has been elected as president of the board of directors of the Greater New Orleans Executives Association.
He joined the organization in 2014 and has served on the board in many capacities, including treasurer.
Around Louisiana
Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson LLP has elected to the firm’s management committee Peter J. Butler Jr., who is a partner in the New Orleans office, and Eric B. Landry, a partner in the Baton Rouge office.
The committee is chaired by Managing Partner Scott N. Hensgens and the other members are Jude Bursavich, Murphy J. Foster III, Claude F. Reynaud Jr. and Thomas R. Temple Jr., all of Baton Rouge.
Butler principally practices in the area of commercial litigation, particularly with experience in litigating the dissolution and receiverships of business ventures, including partnerships, limited liability companies and closely-held corporations, as well as litigating disputes among such businesses' owners and between businesses, including breaches of fiduciary duty.
Landry focuses his practice on business transactions and corporate advisory services, including health care, real estate, banking and finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance.
The Louisiana Travel Association has installed as chairman Ben Berthelot of Lafayette Convention Visitor Center.
Other officers on its executive committee are Vice-Chair Dickie Brennan, Dickie Brennan & Co.; Treasurer Kyle Edmiston, Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau; Secretary Timothy Bush, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism in Lafourche Parish; and Immediate Past Chair Janice Delerno Verges, The Stockade Bed & Breakfast in Baton Rouge.
New directors from the area are Marion Fox, Jeff Davis Parish Tourist Commission; Morgan Moss, The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville; Ralph Ney, Marriott Hotel Baton Rouge; and Donna O’Daniels, St. Tammany Parish Tourist & Convention Commission.
Returning directors from the area are Peggy Benoit, Tripshock.com; Jeremy Cooker, New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp.; Kevin Dolliole, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; and Kevin Kelly, Houmas House & Gardens.