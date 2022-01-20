NO.sportsbetting.110121.0145.JPG

People line up to place legal sports bets at Harrah's Casino in New Orleans. Nearly $39.5 million was wagered at Louisiana’s state licensed casinos in December, the second full month of legalized sports betting. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

Nearly $39.5 million was wagered at Louisiana’s state-licensed casinos in December, the second full month of legalized sports betting.

The 11 riverboats, racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino licensed for sports betting recorded net proceeds of nearly $4.4 million, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

In comparison, more than $56.8 million was wagered at the more than two dozen sports books in Mississippi casinos during December, with the properties bringing in revenues of $3.2 million.

The eight sports books that were operating in November reported $27.6 million in wagers, with revenues of nearly $5.7 million.

