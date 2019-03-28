Richards Honda will open its new dealership at the Interstate 12-Millerville Road intersection on Monday.
The auto dealership will close its longtime Florida Boulevard location Saturday and open at 13413 Millerville Greens Blvd. on Monday.
The nearly 60,000-square-foot dealership sits on 17 acres of land. In contrast, Richards Honda has about 25,000 square feet of buildings at 7791 Florida Blvd. and about four acres of land.
Richards plans to sell its Florida Boulevard location.
Richards Honda has been in business for more than 45 years.