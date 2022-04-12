The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 will host a conference this summer aimed at keeping young professionals in Baton Rouge and helping them advance in their careers.
The Baton Rouge Area YP Summit will take place June 2 at the Manship Theatre downtown. The summit is part of the two organizations’ joint effort to retain younger workers in the Baton Rouge region. BRAC data shows the metro area has gained population in recent years but has seen negative outmigration in people ages 25 to 44.
“Introducing the Baton Rouge Area’s large young professional talent network to the region and all it has to offer is a key component to bolstering the region’s talent pipeline,” BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp said in a statement. “Through young professional engagement in the Baton Rouge community, we hope to instill a sense of pride and belonging that will encourage them to plant roots and grow their careers here.”
The keynote speaker will be Kenny Nguyen, co-founder of Baton Rouge creative marketing agency ThreeSixtyEight and a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. The summit will also feature break-out sessions, a roundtable discussion with civic leaders and a happy hour.
"The YP Summit is so much more than leadership development and prepping young professionals to move up in the workplace, it will encourage young professionals to find their place in our community and share Baton Rouge's story,” Forum 225 President Ethan Melancon said in a statement. “At Forum 225, we are committed to giving young professionals opportunities to become the next community leaders, and we believe this conference will introduce them to numerous avenues to get involved in Baton Rouge.”
Registration for the conference is $50 for an individual ticket. Additional event information will be released at brac.org/events.
The event is sponsored by ExxonMobil and Campus Federal, though Forum 225 said any organizations interested in sponsorships can contact BRAC’s Michelle Lejeune at michelle.lejeune@brac.org.