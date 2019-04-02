Entergy is ending a contract to operate and maintain a power plant at the ExxonMobil refinery at the end of May, but most of the 66 workers have been offered jobs with the company that will take over contract.
EthosEnergy, which is taking over operation of the Louisiana Station plant, has offered jobs “to nearly all of the current employees," said Lee Sabatini, an Entergy spokeswoman. Most of the Entergy workers took jobs with Ethos, she said.
Entergy announced the move, which takes place May 31, in a letter it sent to the Louisiana Workforce Commission late last week. It had to send the letter because of the change in operators, even though most of the workers won’t lose their jobs.
Clinton Trahan, business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2286, which represents the majority of affected employees, said he hopes the switchover from Entergy to Ethos is a “smooth transition” that doesn’t impact any workers. “Some people are going to retire,” he said. “Some are going to work for Ethos.”
Of the 66 workers affected by the change, 20 are classified as equipment operators, 11 are mechanics and nine are firemen.
ExxonMobil is the sole customer of the Louisiana Station, getting electrical power and steam from the facility. Last year, the company selected Ethos as the operator for the facility.