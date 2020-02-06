The developers of River House, a mixed-use development on Nicholson Drive between LSU and downtown, want to convert a 34,000 square foot building that had been marketed for office space, into apartments.

Marc Blumberg, the Atlanta developer who built River House, said the plan is to turn the building at 1480 Nicholson Drive into 42 loft-style apartments with high ceilings. The office building was completed in 2017, but it has remained empty.