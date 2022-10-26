The St. James Solar farm in Vacherie collects the rays of the sun and turns them into power for the New Orleans area on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The farm, owned by the hedge fund D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments, supplies power to Entergy New Orleans. The farm is located just north of La. 3127 and west of La. 20. The hedge fund, also known as DESRI, is seeking to expand around the 210-acre farm by 3,900 more acres in the area with different investors. Power from those farms would go to Entergy Louisiana, which supplies power to St. James, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and many other parts of the state.