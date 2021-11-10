S&W Wholesale Foods said it will spend $12 million to build a distribution center near Hammond that will create 30 jobs.
Those new jobs will have an average salary of $55,000 plus benefits.
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the distribution center will create 45 indirect jobs nearby and 150 construction jobs.
S&W distributes meats, seafood, produce, dairy, canned goods, cleaning supplies, paper products and plasticware to restaurants, convenience stores and bakeries across southeast Louisiana. The company currently has 76 employees in Hammond and at a satellite location in Baton Rouge.
The company plans to build a 100,000-square-foot distribution center at the Interstate 12/Pumpkin Center exit. The facility will have 30,000 square feet of office space, a test kitchen and a training area with stadium seating. Construction is expected to begin in March and the facility is scheduled to open in June 2023.
S&W currently has its distribution center on Old Covington Highway. Company officials said they have expanded their operations 13 times since it was founded in 1978 and the site can not accommodate its growth plans.
"We have always felt that the Hammond area is the ideal location for distribution, being at the crossroads of I-12 and I-55," said Paul Spalitta, S&W president and owner. "As we move forward into our brand new state-of-the-art facility, we are excited to continue serving our local restaurants and continuing to invest in the Tangipahoa community and the great state of Louisiana.”
The state is providing S&W with an incentive package that includes a $430,000 award from Louisiana's Economic Development Award program. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Enterprise Zone program.