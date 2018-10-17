Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the state’s largest health insurer, has reached a deal to acquire the majority ownership of the parent company of north Louisiana’s Vantage Health Plan.
Vantage Holdings Inc. and Blue Cross have signed a definitive agreement for the deal, the firms said Wednesday. After the transaction closes, Vantage will continue to be run as a separate company by its existing management team, and Blue Cross and Vantage will retain their own corporate and product brands.
Vantage Health Plan Inc., a Monroe-based Health Maintenance Organization formed by physicians, has grown steadily for over 20 years, now providing health insurance coverage for more than 45,000 members statewide and contracting with over 15,000 Louisiana health care providers.
Blue Cross will have a majority of members on the Vantage board of directors, and current Vantage CEO Dr. Gary Jones will continue to serve in that role.
“We believe this transaction will allow both companies to strategically grow more effectively, and for Vantage to expand in more markets outside of Louisiana,” Jones said. “And over time, we hope to be able to add more jobs in Monroe, where Vantage will continue to be headquartered.”
Blue Cross President and CEO Dr. Steven I. Udvarhelyi the alliance is strategically important to both companies and will strengthen both organizations’ ability to improve the health of Louisianians through increased access to affordable care and improved quality.
The price was not disclosed Wednesday, and the insurers declined further comment. The deal is pending regulatory and shareholder approval from Vantage Holdings shareholders.
Vantage Health and Blue Cross are the only two remaining insurers in the Affordable Care Act’s individual market, offering policies for more than 100,000 Louisianians who don’t get health insurance from their employer or elsewhere.
While that market has been plagued by rising rates and fleeing insurers in recent years, both Blue Cross and Vantage made a profit in the market last year. As a result, the companies both cut rates on average for 2019, an abrupt turnaround that some observers point to as a stabilization of the market here.
The companies noted Wednesday that they have “deep roots” in Louisiana and are the only remaining companies on the individual exchange while “all out-of-state carriers have left this important segment.”
“The complementary strengths of both organizations, as well as our shared focus on the health of all Louisianians, will further give both companies the ability to innovate and impact cost and quality of care, as well as remain competitive with larger, out-of-state organizations,” the insurers said.