NexusLA, an organization that supports entrepreneurship in Baton Rouge, has compiled a strategic plan to redefine itself a year after a study prompted the nonprofit's soul-searching exercise.

Its plan focuses on efforts such as business mentorships, fundraising and potential service fees, more informational website and meeting tech industry skill needs.

A final draft of its plan is expected to be reviewed by a strategic planning committee on Wednesday before being voted on by the Research Park Corp. board of directors in mid-March.

Research Park Corp. is an umbrella organization established in the early 1990s by the Louisiana Legislature to accelerate the region's technology industry economy. Since its formation, the Research Park Corp. has morphed into a co-working space and hub for technology startups in various stages of development.

Entities controlled by Research Park Corp. are the Louisiana Technology Park, which is an incubator for tech startups at the Bon Carré Business Center on Florida Boulevard near Lobdell Boulevard, and NexusLA, mostly an online portal that connects early-stage businesses with resources such as capital.

NexusLa has evolved into the trade name of the overarching entity.

A paid consultant's study of Baton Rouge's entrepreneurship support system a year ago suggested there were too many organizations with the same mission in the market without enough collaboration. In response, NexusLA sought to better define itself, pave its own path and justify and protect its annual $2.7 million budget, partially supported by a hotel and motel tax subsidy. The strategic plan is a result of that effort.

NexusLA sees itself as an organization that helps technology-based companies through coaching, access to capital and connections.

Research Park Corp.'s strategic planning committee board members described some of its strengths as the Tech Park and an investment portfolio it created.

Some threats to the organization include its founding legislation, which does not reflect what it does; potential for governmental funding being pulled; competition from other nonprofits; and lack of engagement from other entrepreneurs.

In the strategic plan, NexusLa said it expects to work with about two dozen clients annually, meeting with each client about four times a year. One of the new goals is to create a more structured mentorship program for its clients to connect with experienced business owners. The goal is to connect each client with a business mentor by 2022 and grow annual revenue of the client companies by 1% to 3% each year.

NexusLa expects to build a new website, bringing together all of its programs under one web portal. It also would produce a bi-annual economic impact report.

NexusLA has hired a fund development consultant to help it with a new fundraising campaign and expects to hire a grant writer as another avenue to get more financial support. The organization looks to explore charging clients for some of its services, which span from investment readiness to growth advisory sessions.

In an effort to better disseminate information for entrepreneurs, board members suggested revamping an online portal of all business resources, in addition to evaluating collaboration with accelerator programs. In that same vein, the organization looks to collaborate with other nonprofits to develop metrics to show the impact of the whole ecosystem. It also seeks to schedule regular meetings among LSU, Southern University and NexusLA and explore partnerships.

The nonprofit expects to continue donating operational funds for Innovation Catalyst, which is growing its own board of directors and raising money for a venture capital fund to invest in local startups.

NexusLA plans to meet with employers across Louisiana to gain a better understanding of skill needs. The next cohort of Apprenti, an apprenticeship program for adults looking to break into the industry, will likely be for software developers.

Future plans also include creating another board committee to explore real estate options through 2021, regarding the Tech Park's lease.

The board described its goals as "ambitious." To meet the challenge it will likely hire several more employees to handle donors and grants; historically black college and university initiatives; workforce development programs; and client services.

Hiring more employees is contrary to the findings of the year-old ecosystem study that suggested there are redundant positions in Baton Rouge to support entrepreneurs.

Innovation Catalyst's new path led by fresh CEO, bigger board of directors, new fund Innovation Catalyst is heading down a new path with a fresh CEO at the helm, a bigger board of directors overseeing efforts and a plan to spin…

Bascom Hunter moves out of Louisiana Tech Park into new HQ, acquires aerospace supplier Baton Rouge-based technology startup Bascom Hunter is moving into its new headquarters and out of the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Bou…

Local tech startup wins $1M contract for U.S. Air Force virtual reality training Baton Rouge-based software development startup King Crow Studios won a $1 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for virtual reality training.

Technology company relocates out of Baton Rouge; keeps research office in Louisiana Tech Park A company that designed technology in Baton Rouge to control cellphone use has moved its headquarters to a Chicago suburb, keeping a research …