Sears Holdings announced Wednesday it will close its Hammond Sears store in late October, one of 46 locations the financially troubled retailer plans to shut down.
Sears Holdings released the names of 46 Kmart and Sears stores it plans to shut down by November. The location in Hammond Square Mall was the only Louisiana property on the list.
Earlier this year, Sears announced it would close 100 stores, including the Mandeville Kmart. The closures come in addition to about 250 stores announced in 2017, which led to the shuttering of Sears locations in Baton Rouge's Cortana Mall and Gretna's Oakwood Mall, and Kmarts in New Orleans and Gonzales.
Sears said liquidation sales at the stores will begin as early as Aug. 30. The company said it is continuing to evaluate its network of stores and further adjustments will be made as needed.
The move will leave Sears with 18 locations in Louisiana, including stores in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Clearview Mall in Metairie, appliance outlet stores in Lafayette and Lake Charles, at 252 Main St. in Baker, 901 Creswell Lane in Opelousas, 412 Avenue B in Bogalusa and 837 U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista.