BATON ROUGE AREA
The Dunham School has named Kyle Bove as director of alumni relations, effective May 1.
Bove will manage alumni programming and outreach efforts. He also will help expand alumni events and activities, and help develop fundraising initiatives. Bove was vice president of resource development and marketing for the Capital Area United Way, where he also served as director of major gifts and planned giving, director of leadership giving, and campaign manager. Bove holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from LSU.
Providence has named Roy Payne as principal of Providence Engineering and Design LLC, the firm’s engineering, architecture and surveying division, leading the Baton Rouge office and its operations.
Payne was project manager/project engineer for Providence. He began his career with Providence in 2016 as a project engineer and has more than 16 years of experience in the construction of transportation and related civil projects. His transportation project experience includes interstate reconstruction, interstate interchange construction and large-scale urban projects. He also has served as a design engineer on wastewater projects. Payne received his bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has named Diane Howell as vice president, benefit operations – core systems configuration and operational reporting.
Howell has 16 years of experience in business systems analysis and health care management applications. She was with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in Baltimore, where she served as senior director, facets integration, delivery and support. She previously worked at TriZetto Group in Denver and as senior business systems analyst at Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina. Howell earned master's and bachelor's degrees in computer information technologies from Regis University in Denver.
Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Peter Claffey as executive director, effective May 6.
For the last 4½ years, the Connecticut native has served as executive director of Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco, Texas, overseeing the implementation of innovative exhibits and programs, creating outreach initiatives and expanding Sci-Tech’s community partnerships. He has experience with children’s and science museums ranging from facilities director to executive director.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The LSU Health Foundation has named Ben Caplan as executive director of business ventures.
Caplan has experience in fostering investments and relationships in wealth management, finance and real estate. He was an LPL Financial Advisor at Gulf Coast Wealth Management through Gulf Coast Bank and Trust Co. and also had worked as an independent private wealth adviser and as an AVP Advisor at Chase Investment Services Corp. and JPMorgan Chase Bank in Metairie. There, he managed an investment book of more than $55 million. Caplan graduated from LSU and serves on the board of directors for the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.
Liberty's Kitchen has named Tiffany Harvill as its board chairperson, with Matthew Schwartz transitioning out of that role after 10 years of service to the organization. Schwartz, who is co-chief executive officer of Domain Companies, will serve on the advisory board for Liberty's Kitchen.
Patrick Bordnick, who joined the board in 2018 and serves as the dean of Tulane's School of Social Work, will fill Harvill's previous role as vice chair at Liberty's Kitchen. Scott Powell and Jeff Good retain their positions as treasurer and secretary, respectively.
Harvill has served on the board of Liberty's Kitchen since 2017. Harvill works as a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments and has previously worked in myriad organizations, holding positions that include chief operating officer, financial director, commercial lender, strategy consultant and public accountant.
During his tenure, Schwartz helped lead Liberty's Kitchen through its growth and oversaw the development of Liberty's Kitchen new downtown location at 1615 Poydras St.