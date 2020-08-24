A survey of Black-owned Baton Rouge businesses found 59% said the coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on them, a marked increase over a U.S. Census survey, that found 38% of businesses were hurt.
And while 2% of the Black-owned businesses surveyed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reported feeling no effect from the pandemic, 13% of national businesses reported feeling no impact.
“The results of the effort indicate that Black-owned businesses in the Capital Region have faced hardships that the average U.S. business has not, and that many are facing an existential crisis unless the economy soon recovers, or other assistance is found,” BRAC officials said in a blog post Monday.
While 12% of the businesses surveyed nationally said they decreased employment numbers in the last week, 41% of Black-owned businesses said they cut workers over the same period. And in an indicator of future problems, 25% of local Black-owned businesses said they have enough cash on hand to survive a month or more, compared to 57% nationally.
In order to address the health of Black-owned businesses, BRAC made three recommendations. One is for the businesses to apply for grants or low interest loans from government programs, such as the state’s Main Street Recovery and the Resilient Restart EBR. The second is for a specialized outreach to contact Black-owned businesses with recovery information, such as a targeted promotion of any new federal Paycheck Protection Program funding. The third is for the state to increase the reach of high-quality small business development programs, with a special emphasis on helping Black-owned businesses.