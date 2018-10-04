A group of local investors has purchased a 6-acre industrial site on South Choctaw Drive for nearly $2.8 million.
Next Generation Developments LLC, which includes Lawrence Maestri and Edward Rotenberg, purchased the property at 8700 S. Choctaw in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was BIIP LLC of Covington.
Lauren Buckholtz, an agent with Saurage Rotenberg, who represented the buyer and the seller, said the land is occupied by United Rentals. United Rentals, a national chain that leases industrial tools and equipment, has been long-term tenant on the property and plans to continue its operations on the site and to use all of the property. The property includes a 13,000-square-foot office-warehouse and a cemented storage yard.
“This is a good overall investment,” Buckholtz said.
The site stayed dry during the August 2016 flood, she said. “There’s a lot of activity on Choctaw and there’s a lot of frontage,” she said.
BIIP bought the property in September 2007 for $1.85 million.