Dozens of retailers in Baton Rouge sold more than 20,000 products across the country and world through an eBay 'retail revival' program that totaled $1.5 million in sales since September 2019 but the program was announced in May 2019.
The online auction and marketplace website mentored 65 businesses in Baton Rouge that were able to connect with 9,500 customers across 77 different countries and all 50 states. While the origins of eBay were for auctions, upwards of 90% of sales are now fixed prices, according to the company.
Of the businesses participating in the retail revival program, 29% were owned by women, 26% Black-owned and 13% veteran-owned, official reported Friday.
Participants ranged from Breedlove Beauty Co., which sells products like beard butter and hair creams, to Time Warp Boutique, a vintage retailer.
Since 2018, eBay has worked with more than 450 sellers in markets across the country to begin selling products online.
The coronavirus pandemic hit brick-and-mortar retailers particularly hard this year, with many forced to close their doors during state-mandated stay-at-home order in March. Since then, much of the economy has reopened across Louisiana as capacity limits indoors at businesses were slowly lifted.