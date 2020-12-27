Baton Rouge area
The Livingston Parish Chamber announced the 2020 recipients of the Women’s Leadership Awards: Kathleen Abels, chief executive officer of TARC; Tiffany Gueho Sicard, of HomeKey Mortgage; Michelle Babin Tranchina, of St. Michel Day Spa; Chasity Sibley Chauvin, of the Livingston Parish School System; and Zorraine M. “Zoey” Waguespack, retired 21st Judicial District Court Judge and Legacy Award honoree.
The awards recognize women who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish and have exhibited excellence in their area of expertise and paved the way for the success of other women.
New Orleans area
The Joe W. & Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation in Metairie has awarded Pontchartrain Conservancy Executive Director Kristi Trail with the inaugural Environmental Impact Award and a $10,000 grant.
The funds will enable Pontchartrain Conservancy to continue its mission of driving environmental sustainability and stewardship through scientific research, education and advocacy, the foundation said.
The foundation’s new award is designed to recognize individuals who have made an impact on the environment in southeast Louisiana and educated youth in the region about the topic. The foundation said Trail's "deep understanding of scientific and technical environmental issues, as well as her dedication to and passion for the sustainability of Louisiana’s coastal systems and water quality, is unmatched."
Pontchartrain Conservancy, which earlier this year rebranded from the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, was founded in 1989 by scientists and community leaders to confront Louisiana’s coastal land loss crisis and diminishing water quality.
Around Louisiana
Dr. Louis R. Minsky, a partner at Minksy & Carver Medical Center for Personal Wellness in Baton Rouge, was named the 2021 LSU Alumnus of the Year, and Nicole B. Hilton, founding partner/design architect at Col Hil in Douglasville, Georgia, was named LSU Young Alumna of the Year.
They will be inducted into the 2021 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction along with Mark Grant, TV director, CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network, Baton Rouge; Gregory J. Hamer Sr., chief executive officer of B&G Food Enterprises in Morgan City; Todd G. Schexnayder, senior vice president at Fidelity Bank in Baton Rouge; and posthumously to Dr. Henry A. Gremillion, former dean of LSU Health School of Dentistry, Metairie.
Induction is based on alumni distinguishing themselves and the university through their careers, personal and civic accomplishments, volunteer activities and loyalty to their alma mater.