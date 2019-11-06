A panel discussion from the 2017 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit, featuring Pat Forbes, right, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development,. Others on the session's panel, from left, are Kurt Culbertson, chairman and CEO of Design Workshop; Camille Manning-Broome, now president and chief executive officer for the Center for Planning Excellence; and Jeff Hebert, the former deputy mayor, chief administrative officer and chief resilience officer for the city of New Orleans. The 2019 summit will be held Tuesday.