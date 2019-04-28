BATON ROUGE AREA
The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance Inc. announced the winners of its 23rd annual 2018 Contractor Safety Excellence Awards, recognizing work without injury, a commitment by management to educate workers and a zero-incident culture.
The Hal G. Ginn Safety Excellence Award went to Cajun Industries LLC for the best overall performance of all of the nominees.
Excel received the Community Service Award and Zachry Group received the Innovative Practice Award.
Winners were named in several service categories, with companies subdivided into divisions by company size.
GENERAL CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE: Division 1: first place to Petrochem Field Services, second place to Pala Interstate, third place to Industrial Specialist LLC; Division 2: first Place to Cajun Industries LLC, second place to Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, third place to Repcon Inc.; and Division 3: first place to Performance Contractors Inc., second place to Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC, third place to Turner Industries Group LLC.
HARD CRAFT SPECIALTY TRADE: Division 1: first place to Westgate LLC, second place to Midwest Cooling Towers LLC, third place to Cooling Tower Technologies LLC; Division 2: first place to ISC Constructors LLC, second place to Turner Specialty Services LLC, third place to Universal Plant Services; and Division III: first place to MMR Constructors Inc., second place to JVIC, a Zachry Group company.
SOFT CRAFT SPECIALTY TRADE: Division 1: first place to Coating Services Inc., second place to Petrin; Division 2: first place to BrandSafway, second place to Excel Modular Scaffolding & Leasing Corp.; and Division 3: first place to Apache Industrial Services, second place to Brock Services.
TECHNICAL SUPPORT: Division I: first place to Austin Fire Systems, second place to Jacobs Alliance Group, third place to Acuren Inspection Inc.; Division II: first place to Axion Logistics, second place to Ford, Bacon & Davis, third place to UP Professional Solutions; and Division 3: first place to Total safety U.S. Inc., second place to Petroleum Service Corp., an SGS company, third place to Team Industrial Services.
The LSU College of Agriculture recognized outstanding alumni.
Outstanding Alumni awards were presented to Luke LaBorde, former president of Willis Group North Carolina and current instructor in the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources; and Julie Richard, a rice, crawfish and soybean farmer who farms 4,000 acres near Kaplan.
Laborde has three degrees from LSU, earning his doctorate after retirement. Richard also has three degrees from LSU, earning a doctorate in 2009. She previously worked for Louisiana Farm Bureau, overseeing leadership development for young farmers and ranchers and farm women.
Andrew Alvis and Matthew Braud, owners of Sustainable Harvesters, a Houston-based aquaponics lettuce company, received the Early Career Alumni Award. The agricultural business graduates said they learned a lot at LSU that helped them with their business.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
The World Trade Center of New Orleans has named James McCall “Jimmy” Baldwin Jr., founder of Southern Sails of Louisiana LLC and senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Coastal Cargo Group, as its 2019 C. Alvin Bertel Award recipient.
The award is being presented posthumously May 22 due to Baldwin’s death in late March. The award recognizes significant contributions to the Louisiana port and maritime community.
Baldwin worked in the maritime industry since 1979. After serving in the Louisiana National Guard for six years, he began work at International Shipholding Corp. where he oversaw the company’s trans-Atlantic division, Forest Lines. His 29-year tenure there took him all over the world, including a move to Antwerp in 1989, and he left International Shipholding with the title executive vice president. He founded Southern Sails to provide commercial consulting services to shipping and waterside service companies. In 2015, Baldwin became senior vice president for the Coastal Cargo Group, which works in the port and terminal service industry across the South, including New Orleans, Houston, Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Lake Charles.
Baldwin sat for six years on the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad board and previously served as chairman of the board of commissioners of the Port of New Orleans. Baldwin was the Honorary Consul of Norway for Louisiana and Mississippi and was awarded the Royal Order of Merit First class from the Kingdom of Norway for his service. Baldwin was a native New Orleanian and a graduate of Tulane University.