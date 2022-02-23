EFCU Financial is moving its back office operations into a building at 3232 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. that was once the former headquarters for Piccadilly Restaurants. The credit union plans to make extensive and interior renovations to the building, said Karon Musemeche, chief administrative officer. The work should be completed by the first quarter of 2023. EFCU's current offices are on Airline Highway, but Musemeche said the company needs room to grow.
Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.