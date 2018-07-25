PacTec Inc. is expanding its Clinton manufacturing site, adding 15 jobs by building a new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing center and modernizing an existing facility, officials said.
PacTec President Mike Shilling and Gov. John Bel Edwards said the company will spend $2.5 million on the project, which will retain 95 existing jobs at the site. The new jobs will pay an average salary of $48,600.
PacTec manufactures spill containment products, filtration liners for waste minimization and certified bulk packaging for waste solids and demolition debris. The new facility will add capacity to support existing manufacturing operations in the U.S. and the Philippines while meeting demand from the U.S. military and its allies.
Louisiana Economic Development offered PacTec an incentive package that includes the state's Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
The firm has operated for about three decades in East Feliciana Parish, Edwards said.