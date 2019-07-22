Louisiana is slated to receive more than $3 million from Equifax Inc. as its slice of a total $700 million settlement with federal regulators and states stemming from a security breach that exposed personal information of 147 million people in 2017.
An estimated 2.4 million people were affected in Louisiana, according to the state Attorney General's office. The money will go to the Louisiana Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division.
Equifax is a credit scoring business based in Atlanta that failed to secure a customer database of Social Security numbers, dates of birth and other sensitive information such as payment card numbers in September 2017.
Equifax agreed to pay $700 million, potentially more, to settle with the federal authorities and states over the data breach that exposed information on roughly half of the U.S. population.
The breach was one of the largest ever to threaten private information. The consumer reporting company, based in Atlanta, did not detect the attack for more than six weeks. The breach resulted in the abrupt dismissal of Equifax's then CEO, as well as numerous other executives at the company.
The settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as 48 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, would provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief.
Equifax stock, which plunged 30% in the days following the disclosure of the breach, has returned to levels where it traded before the incident. Shares of Equifax rose 2% to $140.26. A share cost $141.45 in the hours before the breach was disclosed on Sept. 7, 2017.
The relief is coming in multiple forms. Equifax will pay initially $380.5 million into a fund to cover potential identity theft that was caused as a result of the breach, as well as any costs that a potential victim had to pay for credit monitoring. An additional $125 million would be paid additionally by Equifax if victims' out-of-pocket expenses end up depleting the initial fund. Equifax could also potentially pay $2 billion to cover credit monitoring services if all 147 million victims sign up for credit monitoring services.
Victims of Equifax's breach will be eligible for up to 10 years of credit monitoring services for free, seven years of identity-restoration services, and six free copies of Equifax's credit reports per year for the next seven years. That's on top of the free credit reports each U.S. resident is eligible for from the credit reporting companies under U.S. law.
If consumers choose not to enroll in the free credit monitoring product, they may seek up to $125 as a reimbursement for the cost of a credit-monitoring product of their choice. Consumers must submit a claim in order to receive free credit monitoring or cash reimbursements.
Equifax will have to spend at least $1 billion over five years to enhance its cybersecurity practices.