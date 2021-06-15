Marsh Dog, the company that turned wetland-destroying nutria into high-end dog biscuits, is being sold just a month after its closure to national pet food manufacturer Chasing Our Tails in Minnesota.
Chasing Our Tails expects to relaunch Marsh Dog’s line-up later this month and expand into pet food from other invasive species. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Officials said the closure of the 10-year-old Baton Rouge company elicited a flood of responses from environmental organizations, government agencies, retailers and customers who support Marsh Dog’s efforts to address an environmental challenge of dealing with nutria. The wild rodents destroy wetlands in many parts of the country, mostly in Louisiana. The company said about 400,000 of the semi-aquatic mammals must be removed annually to prevent coastal erosion. State wildlife managers estimate the imported, orange-toothed pest has eaten away more than 40 square miles of the Louisiana coast in the past 20 years.
Chasing Our Tails, founded in 2009 in southern Minnesota by Stephen Trachtenberg, manufactures premium single and limited ingredient U.S.-sourced treats and chews. The company operates in over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
“We look forward to continuing the legacy of the Harlan family’s work while expanding the product line to include other U.S. invasive species," Trachtenberg said. "Our first line addition will be Asian Carp, which is an invasive species in Minnesota and several U.S. waterways.
Hansel Harlan and his sister Veni Harlan started Marsh Dogs in a home kitchen in 2012 and were trying to make the leap into bigger markets through a national producer. Hansel Harlan said last month that a larger volume required larger distribution. The company invested money and had planned to go to trade shows to find more distributors and retailers. However, the pandemic shut down the shows, leaving the company with a lot more product and not nearly enough buyers, he said.
Harlan said his dog biscuits had a loyal customer base, but the base needed to grow exponentially as production ramped up. “It was a big change going from buyers who wanted a couple bags' worth to customers who want an 18-wheeler’s worth,” he said last month.
Each 12-ounce bag of nutria treats retailed for about $12. They came in three varieties flavored with blueberries, cranberries, rice and sweet potatoes.