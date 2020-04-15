NexusLA, an organization that supports entrepreneurship in Baton Rouge, is facing financial headwinds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but remains bullish that there may be some federal assistance in the future.
NexusLa is the trade name for the entity that includes the Research Park Corp. and the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard.
Board members of the organization voted in favor of applying for a Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loan totaling more than $186,200 through B1 Bank in Baton Rouge. NexusLa's physical office space has been closed due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
The organization has been hosting virtual webinars and conference calls in addition to helping its member companies during the economic downturn. The virtual events do save the organization some money on travel and food.
NexusLa relies in part on a slice of local hotel and motel taxes, which have been down significantly because there are far fewer travelers booking rooms. For the month of March, Baton Rouge metro area hotel revenue was down 45% and only 21% of available rooms were occupied between March 29 and April 6. Revenue during that time frame was down by 81% in Baton Rouge.
NexusLa's annual budget is $2.7 million. About half of the East Baton Rouge Parish Community Improvement Fund, which is comprised on hotel and motel taxes, is expected to contribute $1.2 million as of fiscal 2019, which ended June 30, up from $1.1 million in fiscal 2018.
The organization has faced budget shortfalls in recent years and typically uses a slice of its investment fund to fill the gap. However, the value of that investment fund has dropped by 34% since December 2019 to $10.1 million.
The paycheck protection program loan is earmarked for rent, salaries and utilities for several months at the Bon Carré Business Center.
Overall, the organization's leadership is not concerned about the potential financial strain as it looks forward to other opportunities for funding.
"We're hearing that the (U.S. Economic Development Administration) will be receiving substantial increases to their budget and that some of that funding may go toward economic development entities like NexusLA," said Genevieve Silverman, CEO of NexusLA.
The stock market may also rebound in the coming months, she told board members.
In the meantime, there aren't any planned budget cuts, though some new marketing spending suggested in the group's strategic plan are on hold.
"The PPP loan will cover us for a few months, and I think we’ll know a lot more at that point about if and how the economy will be reopened and how the lodging tax may be affected going forward," Silverman said. "We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make budget adjustments as needed."