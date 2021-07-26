A New Jersey real estate investment trust has purchased a local dialysis clinic property for nearly $6.3 million.
A limited liability company set up by Four Springs Capital Trust of Lake Como, New Jersey purchased the Fresenius Kidney Care Baton Rouge clinic property at 5399 Mancuso Lane in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Picardy Development Partners LLC, a group made up of several doctors who are part of Renal Associates, a kidney specialty clinic located near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
A California investment trust bought the Fresenius clinic property in Baker in June for $2.7 million. That clinic had been owned by another group of doctors with Renal Associates.
Four Springs has 121 properties across the U.S., including buildings rented by CVS Caremark and Biolife Plasma Services. It owns the Ochsner Therapy & Wellness Clinic property on O’Neal Lane.