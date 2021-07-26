Fresenius Kidney Care

A New Jersey real estate investment trust has purchased a local dialysis clinic property for nearly $6.3 million.

A limited liability company set up by Four Springs Capital Trust of Lake Como, New Jersey purchased the Fresenius Kidney Care Baton Rouge clinic property at 5399 Mancuso Lane in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Picardy Development Partners LLC, a group made up of several doctors who are part of Renal Associates, a kidney specialty clinic located near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

A California investment trust bought the Fresenius clinic property in Baker in June for $2.7 million. That clinic had been owned by another group of doctors with Renal Associates.

Baker dialysis clinic sold for $2.7 million

Four Springs has 121 properties across the U.S., including buildings rented by CVS Caremark and Biolife Plasma Services. It owns the Ochsner Therapy & Wellness Clinic property on O’Neal Lane.

