The New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute has selected 51 people for its annual Regional Leadership Program.
The institute educates and connects leaders from across southeast Louisiana to discuss key challenges and opportunities for the greater New Orleans area.
Members of the Class of 2023 are: Chad Alfonso, PBF Energy; Keyona Aubert, Peoples Health; Benjamin Belou, Mayer Building Co.; Ronicka Briscoe, University of Holy Cross; Sherdren Burnside, Posse Foundation; Denise Burrell, River Parishes Tourist Commission; Samuel Cook, city of New Orleans; Nestor Currault IV, Woodward Design+Build; Elizabeth Dauterive, St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce; Jeremy Davis, Son of a Saint; Annelies De Wulf, Van Meter and Associates; Jeanie Donovan, New Orleans Health Department; Christopher A. Etienne, NOLA Public Schools; Christopher Francis, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana; Daniel Garcia-Enriquez, Mullin; Nicole Gonzales, Ochsner Health; Katherine Hammer, Ochsner Therapy & Wellness; Iran Heavey, The Sons of Uptown; Evette Hester, Housing Authority of New Orleans; Kelli Jordan, NOLA Public Schools; Ryan Kruse, LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors; Andrew Legrand, Spera Law Group; Vanessa Levine, Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana; Ashley Llewellyn, St. Tammany Corp.; and Mason Meredith, Naval Information Warfare Center.
Also, Michelle Miller, St. John the Baptist Parish; Nicole Moity, Chalmette Refinery / PBF; Amanda Moulliet, Hancock Whitney Bank; Sam Olmsted, Online Optimism; Daniel Perez, Jefferson Parish Public Library; Derrell Plaisance, New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association; Jessica Ragusa-Nunes, Port of New Orleans; Kimberly Reyher, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana; Jason Richards, Studio West Design and Architecture; Roderick Richardson, Batture; Ernest Robert, InclusivCare; Stacey Schexnayder, Impetus; Britton Seal, Jones Walker; Aaliyah Shareef, Entergy Corp.; Sabrina Short, NOLAvate Black; Adam Smith, Home Bank; Shanna Stowe, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation; Joshua Tatum, Greater New Orleans Inc.; Aulston Taylor, St. Augustine High School; Jameson Taylor, Voorhies Law Firm; Katherine Torres, Postlethwaite & Netterville; Alicia Vial, Gambel Communications; Ben Vliet, Evergreen Tractor; Matthew Wollenweber, Insomniac Group; Shelby Wynne, West Jefferson Medical Center; and Noble-Bates Young, state Sen. Patrick McMath.
--
Baton Rouge and New Orleans architects were honored at the American Institute of Architects' recent Louisiana Conference on Architecture.
EskewDumezRipple and Bell Butler Design & Architecture, both of New Orleans, were presented with Honors Awards.
EskewDumezRipple was honored for its work on the Center for Developing Entrepreneurs, a mixed-use development in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bell Butler Design & Architecture was recognized for Politan Row at Colony Square, an Atlanta food hall.
Receiving Merit Awards were Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, headquartered in Baton Rouge; and Waggonner & Ball, Studio WTA, John Campo & Associates, Trahan Architects and NANO LLC, all of New Orleans.
Grace Hebert Curtis Architects was honored for its design of the Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Science Academy in New Orleans.
Waggonner & Ball won an award for its land and water analysis for the Charleston, South Carolina, city plan.
Studio WTA was honored for its design of the Audubon Pool in New Orleans.
John Campo & Associates earned an award for The Grady Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.
Trahan Architects won an award for the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau renovation.
NANO was recognized for Shaping the City, which dealt with climate change in New Orleans.
Regina Davis, lead project manager and architect at Trapolin Peer Architects in New Orleans, received the LA Emerging Professionals Award.
Cassidy Rosen, an architectural designer at Colectivo in New Orleans, received the LA Associates Award.
---
Dr. Everett Bonner, medical director of Baton Rouge General Medical Center’s Breast Surgery Program, has been honored with a 2022 Commission on Cancer Cancer Liaison Physician Outstanding Performance Award.
Bonner is one of 10 doctors to receive the award, which recognizes outstanding performance by a physician in their role as quality leader of their cancer program.
He heads the High-Risk Breast Clinic at the hospital's Mid City campus, providing specialized care to women at-risk for developing breast disease and who are underinsured or uninsured.
He is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine. Bonner completed a surgery residency at Mercer University School of Medicine and holds a fellowship in surgical breast oncology from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.