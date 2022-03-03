District Donuts Sliders Brew will close its Towne Center location after nearly 5 years in business.
The doughnut shop will shut down on March 15.
In a statement, District Donuts said it was closing because Towne Center is relocating several businesses to make room for redevelopment of the lifestyle center.
“The company wishes to express sincere gratitude to the loyal fans who supported District Donuts Sliders Brew’s Baton Rouge location and the hardworking and caring team members who served the community over the last five years,” the company said.
District Donuts said it has no plans at this time to find another Baton Rouge location.
The New Orleans-based doughnut shop opened in May 2017. It specializes in unique doughnuts, beignet, peanut butter and jelly, white chocolate mocha and mimosa, along with traditional flavors such as chocolate glazed. District Donuts also sold sliders, craft beer and specialty coffees.
District Donuts has six locations: three in New Orleans, one in Jefferson, one in Jackson, Mississippi and one on the Las Vegas Strip.