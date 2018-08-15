RaceTrac Petroleum has purchased a 2.8-acre site at Old Perkins and Highland roads to build a convenience store there.
The Atlanta-based company bought the vacant land for $1.5 million in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Hancock Whitney Bank, trustee of the William Edwin Montan Charitable Trust. Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate served as a broker for the deal.
Liz Howell, a spokeswoman for RaceTrac, said the company expects to open a convenience store at the site in late 2019. RaceTrac has been on a building boom across Baton Rouge, putting up nearly 7,000-square-foot stores with amenities such as free Wi-Fi and frozen dessert stations. In the past few years, RaceTrac has opened expanded stores at Airline Highway and Tom Drive, Coursey Boulevard and Sherwood Forest, and Perkins Road and Essen Lane.